Matt Gaetz Wonders Aloud About Nepotism...in The Senate?

Matt Gaetz gets a seat on Sunday Night Fox to pretend there's no such thing as "the Trump family."
By Frances Langum
Here's what the next ten months are going to be like.

Senators don't have nearly the stamina or the staff to hold investigations like the House does. Senate Committees are supposed to be about ratifying judges and other federal appointments. House committees are about oversight and bills.

But Republicans don't have the House.

All they have is the Senate, Trump (yeah), and Fox News.

So scraping the bottom of that barrel we find Steve Hilton hosting Rep. Matt Gaetz, Sara Carter, Lisa Boothe and Sen. Marsha Blackburn. This dim panel accuses Sen. Ed Markey of being on "Burisma's payroll."

And they imagine the Senate and DOJ's plans to do a political hit job on the Bidens.

We should be concerned about DOJ.

Sunday night Fox as a proxy for a real investigation only works in the minds of Fox Newisicans. Sad!

And Matt Gaetz pretends that Senate Democrats have all this nepotism, ignoring the White House?

