Ohio Republicans Tried To Suppress Voter Turnout Today, But It Didn't Work

Via the Lancaster Eagle Gazette in Ohio:

Early voting in Ohio began Tuesday, and voters were out in force in Fairfield County. Board of Election officials said more than 500 people came to vote by noon Tuesday, which was unusual. "When early voting starts, the staff is always waiting for people to come in on those first two days, it usually doesn't pick up until closer to the election," Jane Hanley, BOE director, said. "It was a pleasant surprise to see a line this morning, and it looks like it's still going strong."

As we've seen before in Republican-controlled states, the Ohio GOP has reduced early voting locations and places to drop off mail ballots to one per county, regardless of population size. Dem counties are generally much bigger than GOP ones. Heavily Dem Franklin (1.3 million people) has the same number of places to vote as heavily GOP Vinton County (13,000).

But Ohio Dems are turning out anyway, prepared to wait as long as they have to.

Early voting begins in Ohio and the lines are extraordinary https://t.co/h57HlRuAJ3 — Daily Kos (@dailykos) October 6, 2020

Crowd stretching around the block at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on the first day of early voting in Ohio pic.twitter.com/EL9sBAMXT1 — John Kosich (@KosichJohn) October 6, 2020

The energy of ‘08. This is early voting in Ohio, and the line is as long as I’ve ever seen it. Ppl want change. pic.twitter.com/ex0BRCDaY2 — Councilman Greg Landsman (@GregLandsman) October 6, 2020

By my count, we're at 209 in line. Wrapped way around the building. pic.twitter.com/PRqMSrwAIl — Marc Kovac (@ohiocapitalblog) October 6, 2020

Timelapse footage shows voters in Ohio's capital city lined up to cast their ballots as early voting begins in the state. https://t.co/IwfW9GZTNa pic.twitter.com/VpjuTDLq5P — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2020

On the first day of early vote, this is the line outside the Board of Elections in Hamilton County, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/2rvpQlE6gQ — Alex Linser (@AlexLinser) October 6, 2020

Early in-person voting at Hamilton County, Ohio, Day 1:



2008 - 778

2012 - 825

2016 - 915

2020 (4 pm)......



2,486!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XOomroIT1Y — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) October 6, 2020

Remember, Ohio is not supposed to be in play for Democrats. I think they're going to surprise us.