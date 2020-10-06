Politics
Ohio Republicans Tried To Suppress Voter Turnout Today, But It Didn't Work

On the first day of early voting in Ohio, Democrats turned out in force to show the GOP couldn't keep them down.
By Susie Madrak

Via the Lancaster Eagle Gazette in Ohio:

Early voting in Ohio began Tuesday, and voters were out in force in Fairfield County.

Board of Election officials said more than 500 people came to vote by noon Tuesday, which was unusual.

"When early voting starts, the staff is always waiting for people to come in on those first two days, it usually doesn't pick up until closer to the election," Jane Hanley, BOE director, said. "It was a pleasant surprise to see a line this morning, and it looks like it's still going strong."

As we've seen before in Republican-controlled states, the Ohio GOP has reduced early voting locations and places to drop off mail ballots to one per county, regardless of population size. Dem counties are generally much bigger than GOP ones. Heavily Dem Franklin (1.3 million people) has the same number of places to vote as heavily GOP Vinton County (13,000).

But Ohio Dems are turning out anyway, prepared to wait as long as they have to.

Remember, Ohio is not supposed to be in play for Democrats. I think they're going to surprise us.

