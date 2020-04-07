Voter Suppression May Backfire As Wisconsin Lines Up To Vote

Did Republicans learn NOTHING from the theater receipts from Monty Python's Life of Brian (now on Netflix)?

The 1979 film was set to be a small art-type comedy until it was banned for blasphemy:

It may not be true that all publicity is good publicity, but in the case of Monty Python’s Life of Brian, which was released 40 years ago, some of the bad publicity was heaven-sent. The comedy team’s irreverent Biblical romp had been due to open on 200 screens across the US, but after various religious groups protested against it, the number of screens was tripled. “They actually made me rich,” said John Cleese of the protesters on one American talk show. “I feel we should send them a crate of champagne or something.”

(On topic, this has been making the rounds)

Life of Brian: Trump Administration COVID edition. pic.twitter.com/NFNrqtafF0 — Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) April 4, 2020

So what happens when Donald Trump, The Supreme Court and Republican-stacked courts in Wisconsin make absentee voting during a pandemic more difficult? Essentially telling people voter turnout is blasphemous to Republican power?

“Democrats shouldn’t be allowed to win.” Apparently Trump believes there’s a government bureau somewhere that determines who is allowed to win an election. https://t.co/ccFK9RzTef — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) April 6, 2020

THIS is what happens:

There are only enough poll workers to staff 5 voting sites in Milwaukee today. That (and social distancing) has resulted in extremely long lines, like the one seen here outside Riverside University HS, which stretches for multiple blocks. https://t.co/TbQMHvrEjj @RyanJenkins_TV pic.twitter.com/my9uZN406P — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) April 7, 2020

A voter just sent me this video of the line outside a polling location at Riverside High School in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/osT7mQtUQx — Nick Corasaniti (@NYTnickc) April 7, 2020

Voting lines in Milwaukee: One hour and 40 minutes#fightfor15 pic.twitter.com/v8szjGLnlL — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) April 7, 2020

Really, Monty Python taught us: don't tell people they can't do something. It runs counter to human nature and they'll for sure try to do it.

Other lessons:

(A) This is fricking CRIMINAL to expose voters to a pandemic.

(B) Voters will expose themselves to a pandemic to VOTE REPUBLICANS OUT.

(C) Conservative judges played themselves.

