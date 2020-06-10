Politics
Chaos At Georgia Polling Sites: Nobody Suppresses Votes Better!

Georgia Democrat Jon Osoff called for Mitch McConnell to move the voting rights legislation that's sitting on his desk.
Morning Joe had on Jon Ossoff, likely Democratic senatorial nominee for Georgia, to talk about yesterday's voting debacle in his state.

He said (gasp!) that the state's voting system fails by design. Designed to fail in high-density, Democratic, and black areas. Ossoff pointed out voters waited for six hours to cast their ballots. Gov. Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger, his hand-picked successor as secretary of state, have everything to do with this incompetence by design.

