Chaos At Georgia Polling Sites: Nobody Suppresses Votes Better!

Morning Joe had on Jon Ossoff, likely Democratic senatorial nominee for Georgia, to talk about yesterday's voting debacle in his state.

He said (gasp!) that the state's voting system fails by design. Designed to fail in high-density, Democratic, and black areas. Ossoff pointed out voters waited for six hours to cast their ballots. Gov. Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger, his hand-picked successor as secretary of state, have everything to do with this incompetence by design.

The last voter in Georgia cast a ballot 5 hours and 37 minutes after polls were supposed to have closed. And then the police were called. This is America in 2020 https://t.co/FORe8Fzn9H — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) June 10, 2020

“If there was a failure of leadership, it starts where the buck should stop, at the top. The eradication of any ‘learning curve’ rests squarely at the feet of the Georgia secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, & his office.” - DeKalb County CEO Thurmondhttps://t.co/EpZn09xpJL — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) June 10, 2020

This drone footage shows a long line of voters waiting to cast ballots in Atlanta on Tuesday. Georgia election officials, poll workers and voters have reported major trouble with voting in Atlanta and elsewhere.



Read the latest. https://t.co/wRnW8f5tng pic.twitter.com/BVU9J9CF79 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 9, 2020