Georgia Republicans Feel 'Betrayed' By Coke And Delta

[Above, The Governor-who-would-not-be-Governor-without-voter-suppression says a boycott of his state by #MLB is a "distraction"?]

The pending boycotts of Georgia and Atlanta specifically got a local boost when Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines potentially joined them; MLB players association is supporting moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest the law; and President Handsome Joe Biden said he would ‘strongly support’ moving the Major League Baseball All-Star Game out of Atlanta. And all of this talk of boycotting the Capitol of the New South (motto: jus’ like th’ ol’ south but with better marketing!) is because of Georgia’s new voting law that restricts, you know, Voting While Black

Coke:

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincy on Georgia voting restrictions to CNBC: "Let me get crystal clear and unequivocal, this legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards and it does not promote principles we have stood for in Georgia around broad access to voting." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 31, 2021

Delta:

“After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong. The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.”

Delta and Coke statements marked a belated step in the right direction, but we still would like to see these companies (and others) publicly back H.R.1 and cut off donations to GOP lawmakers who for shits and giggles are stripping democracy for parts.

Republicans are spooked! Georgia’s Gov. Brian Kemp released a whiney bitch statement:

.@GovKemp on Delta’s stance:

“Today's statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/kWqkmr0IZV — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 31, 2021

…and the Coup Klux Klan in the Georgia legislature is plotting REVENGE on Delta with taxes:

Some Republicans are already talking about ways to punish Delta, since there are a number of tax measures still pending on the final day of the session. It's akin to "Delta shooting us in the face with a shotgun without telling us it was coming," says a senior GOPer. #gapol — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 31, 2021

Now, we are NOT saying that this is exactly like North Carolina’s notorious anti-transpeople bathroom bill, but that experience shows us that a broad-based pressure campaign —with two of the largest employers in Atlanta— starts to gain BIG TRACTION, well, something’s gotta give.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

Update: C&L editors make some points about this story:

Maybe it’s just me being a cranky person, but all these corporate condemnations *now* over Georgia’s racist voter suppression laws feel cheap and dirty.



Where were they when lawmakers were writing and passing this crap? Now they get to condemn it and call themselves noble. — Karoli 🇺🇸 (@Karoli) April 1, 2021

Another way to look at it: Georgia Republicans are again seeing the power of Stacey Abrams -- this time flipping corporations. Flipping CORPORATIONS? They did not think she could do that. Ahem. — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) April 1, 2021