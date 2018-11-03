Bless Her Heart! Kemp Booster Thinks People Of Color Are Just Too Stupid To Follow Directions

What would MSNBC be without some interviews with white people who support Donald Trump and his merry band of racist fools -- like Brian Kemp? It would be better, of course. But instead, Katy Tur unearthed this creature from the bowels of the Republican party. A nice white lady with some opinions because of course. It would not surprise me at all to find out she's a field director with Americans for Prosperity, but we didn't even get her name, just her opinions.

According to this lady, there is no voter suppression in Georgia and how dare we suggest otherwise?

When pressed on the fact that the "exact match" system affects people of color more than 70 percent of the time, disproportionately discriminating against them. This lady shrugged over that statistic, insisting that everyone had to follow the same law, and if it affected people of color more, well...that's their problem.

Surprised, Katy Tur said, "What I think you are suggesting is that African-American voters are unable to follow instructions and to be able to process --"

Kemp Lady cut Tur off,. "Oh, no, that's not what I'm suggesting," she said in a sugar-laced voice. "It's what the statistics show. It's not my conclusion."

Well, bless her heart. Of course, we know exact match has absolutely nothing to do with whether people can follow directions or not. People may have accents or apostrophes in their names, they may have a hyphen. There are any number of reasons why, and it has nothing to do with following directions. Nothing. Zero. Zip. Nada.

As an added bonus, when Katy Tur asked Kemp Lady about Mike Pence's whine over those Hollywood types like Oprah coming to Georgia, her reply was classic, as if it poured right out of the mouth of any Fox News yakker.

"Those folks can come to Georgia if they want to," she drawled, "But I would suggest, particularly to Oprah, who I think everybody admires and respects -- she's from Chicago. Perhaps she should go home and look at her own state and try to help them, who every day we see in the news there are things there that break my heart."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Oprah Winfrey is from Mississippi. Until 2008, she owned a home in Atlanta. She sold her Chicago home in 2015.

Not that any of those facts actually matter to Kemp lady. The real message was, "Black lady, go home."

I hope Katy got that woman's phone number so we can drink her tears when Stacey Abrams is sworn in as Georgia's next governor.