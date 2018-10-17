Should We Boycott Georgia Now?

Tweets from a voting rights advocate:

The shenanigans are real in Georgia. They're suddenly not accepting documents for IDs that they have always accepted and are listed in the rules as acceptable because they have to "double check". — kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) October 16, 2018

So now the DMV is having A HEARING to decide if a 75 YEAR OLD WOMAN can GET AN ID so she can VOTE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HER LIFE. We have gotten hundreds of IDs and have never even heard of this before. Unreal. — kat calvin (@KatCalvinLA) October 16, 2018

And then there's this news:

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Some voters in Fulton County who hoped to cast their ballots on the first day of early voting Monday left disappointed. Jerry Hudspeth and his wife went to vote at the Robert E. Fulton Regional Library in Johns Creek. The couple said they stood in line for about 20 minutes with dozens of other voters and noticed the line wasn’t moving. An elections worker then came out to tell voters their computers were down, and they didn’t know when they would be back up. The couple decided to come back to vote another time. "The frustrating part is we've had months to get the system right and we just don't understand why you can't make it work," said Hudspeth.

Let's take a look at the photo gallery accompanying the story. Who's having trouble voting? Well, wouldn't you know:

Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor, is sitting on 53,000 voter registration applications -- nearly 70% of them from black voters. More than a million registrations have been canceled since 2012. And now all this.

Do we have to wait until this Third World dictator nonsense bears fruit for the GOP? What would happen if we started an economic boycott of the state of Georgia right now?

Arguably, it would just enrage the MAGA/Fox/talk radio crowd and goose GOP turnout. There'd be talk of "outside agitators."

On the other hand, maybe it would scare the crap out of the business community in Georgia. Maybe a few captains of industry would tell Kemp that there's a limit to what racist shenanigans he can get away with.

What do you think? Maybe it's be worth a try.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog