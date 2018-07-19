Congressman Is Mad 'Women Can't Be Called Sluts Anymore'

USA Today:

“[Rep. Jason Lewis (Republican, but you knew that-Minnesota)] made several misogynistic remarks during radio interviews over the years, including one about it being unfair that people can’t call women “sluts” anymore, according to a report from CNN.”

and with that, off to CNN we go!

“CNN’s KFile reviewed several months of audio from Rep. Jason Lewis on the “Jason Lewis Show,” a syndicated radio program Lewis hosted from 2009 until 2014 with the tagline “America’s Mr. Right.” In one instance, while arguing that “young single women” vote based on coverage of birth control pills, Lewis said those women were not human beings and were without brains. “Lewis, who was narrowly elected to represent Minnesota’s 2nd District in 2016, is considered one of the most endangered House Republicans in the midterm election. CNN rates the race as a “toss up,” the most competitive designation.”

Endangered? Shocked, am I.

The woman in question is Sandra Fluke. There’s more audio clips at the CNN article.

He went on to explain that Limbaugh’s reasoning was, “If you’re demanding that the taxpayers pay for your contraception, you must use a lot of them and therefore, ergo, you’re very sexually active. And in the old days, what we used to call people who were in college or even graduate school who were sexually active, we called them sluts.”

Dude doesn’t understand contraceptives or women or medicine.

“I mean, Madonna has had a series of lovers, as have many in Hollywood. Now in the old days, what did we call this?” Lewis asked. “Madonna dresses up in these sorts of prostitute-like outfits on stage, and she goes there and she sings and she shows half of her body. What did we call those people? 30 years ago? 40 years ago? 50 years ago? You can’t do that today, it’s too politically incorrect?”

Tengrain’s Rule of PeeCee: Whenever a conservative blames anything on being politically correct, what they mean is that Civil Rights got in their way.

In a statement, Lewis’ campaign defended his comments:



↓ Story continues below ↓ “This has all been litigated before, and as Congressman Lewis has said time and time again, it was his job to be provocative while on the radio,” Lewis’ campaign manager Becky Alery said in a statement.

There’s a difference between being provocative and being a misogynist.

Last word to Sandra Fluke, who is so lucky to be re-living this story:

“Jason Lewis’ attitude toward the women of his district and this country is incredibly insulting and beneath any member of the United States Congress,” Fluke said. “The brave women of the #MeToo movement have again reminded all of us that disparaging women with insults like ‘slut’ and ‘parasite,’ is an attempt to silence them from speaking up and fighting for comprehensive healthcare they can afford.”

crossposted from Mock Paper Scissors under title, "He Seems Nice"