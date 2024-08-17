GOP Pollster Can't Find Uncommitted Women Under 27 For Focus Group

It's Frank Luntz, so we can take a lot of what he says with a grain of salt, but this is not good news for Donald Trump. Luntz made an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box earlier this week, and it seems he was having a bit of trouble finding any young women who aren't already committed to voting for Kamala Harris to participate in one of his focus groups.

Here's his conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin, after Sorkin discussed some polling that showed Trump could even be having some problems defending Texas.

LUNTZ: She's bringing out people who are not interested in voting for either Trump or Biden, so the entire electoral pool has changed, and if it continues in this direction, you have to start to consider Democrats winning the Senate and Democrats winning the House.

The actual people who are participating, she's got intensity now. She's got an intensity advantage. She's got a demographic advantage. And I haven't seen anything like this happen in 30 days in my lifetime.

REPORTER: How big is that mark that marginal extra voter that she's bringing in? I mean, how much does that change the pool?

LUNTZ: One percent, maybe two. That's it. But that's enough.

SORKIN: Can I just ask you, though, about the veracity, frankly, of the polls right now? Because you go back and look, and there was an interesting report yesterday showing that if you look at where Donald Trump was in terms of what what the polling showed is back in 2016.

Yep. Under-counted. You go even in 2020. Under-counted. And so you start to think about the margin of error situation where maybe she's up one or two percent. But, you know, is the Trump vote fully counted?

LUNTZ: That's why, my process is not just to do the numbers. It's also to do the focus groups, to listen, to understand why people feel this way. And now my groups are broken up by young women saying, I'm not voting for him anymore.

Make no mistake. There are three attributes, three components.

SORKIN: I think it's a switch. It's not because you just said I'm not voting for them anymore. So you think they were voting for Donald Trump.

LUNTZ: They were.

SORKIN: And now they're voting for Harris?

LUNTZ: The people who are undecided have all collapsed towards Harris. The people who are weak-Trump have all collapsed towards undecided. It's this broad shift.

I'm trying to do a focus group tonight with undecided voters under the age of 27 for a major news outlet, and I can't recruit young women to this because they don't exist as undecided voters.

And you shift the demographics and you shift the entire outcome.

There are issues, attributes, and the conditions of the country. The issues and conditions favor Donald Trump. He should be winning this election.

But the attributes are so much in Harris' favor that he's not. That the very attributes that Trump offers, and the best example, you did the story on the UAW.

Why is Donald Trump saying publicly, I wanna fire the same people that he's getting now, still getting union members? It's ridiculous.

It's as though he's lost control.

And I know that there are billionaires who watch this show who are spending a lot of money on Donald Trump, and they don't understand why he's committing political suicide.