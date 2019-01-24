Wilbur Ross Doesn’t Understand Why Furloughed Federal Workers Are Going To Food Banks

Somewhere, somehow the idea that filling your cabinet with grotesquely wealthy individuals would benefit the American public was foisted upon a gullible electorate. Wilbur Ross and the like are the sorry results.

Here, the Commerce Secretary says furloughed federal workers should just go to a bank to get a loan to tide them over, blithely ignoring the 1.2 million federal contractors who will never receive any money while the government is shut down.

What an asshole.

Source: Roll Call

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he does not understand why federal employees who are furloughed or have been working without pay during the partial government shutdown would need assistance from food banks. Several credit unions serving workers at federal departments and agencies have been offering stopgap loans, as they have during previous shutdowns. But it’s not clear how those loans would even be sufficient as the shutdown enters its second month. “I know they are, and I don’t really quite understand why,” Ross said when asked on CNBC about workers getting food from places like shelters. “Because, as I mentioned before, the obligations that they would undertake, say borrowing from a bank or a credit union are in effect federally guaranteed.” But in addition to the federal employees who are set to miss another paycheck at the end of this week, there are many federal contractors who have no expectation of ever getting the missed payments back.

Lara Trump: I’m going to have the most out of touch take regarding federal workers this week



Wilbur Ross: Hold my Dom Pérignon — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 24, 2019

"Creepy corrupt guy who has made oodles of money laundering illicit Kremlin cash suggests Americans going into debt to support his bankrupt governance ideology 'not a big deal'"https://t.co/Q30EeJrPBk — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 24, 2019

Thoughts on unpaid federal workers:



"In some sense they're better off."

- Kevin Hassett



"It is a little bit of pain but it's going to be for the future of our country."

- Lara Trump



"There’s no real reason why they shouldn’t be able to get a loan."

- Wilbur Ross

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) January 24, 2019