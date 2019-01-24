Trump Tosses A Pack Of Lies To Duck Concern For Furloughed Federal Workers

Cable news networks -- all of them -- just wasted about 20 minutes of viewers' time running Donald Trump's stream-of-consciousness lie-a-thon from the Oval Office unedited and without appropriate fact-checks. There were many execrable moments, but this is the one that resonated with me, and apparently most of the people watching that travesty.

When asked about Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's "Marie Antoinette" moment earlier today, Trump first lied that he didn't know what Ross said, before immediately saying, "What I think he was trying to say was..."

And this is what he said: "Local people know who they are, when they go for groceries and everything. They will work along. I know banks are working along .They know the people. They've been dealing with them for years. And they work along."

Oh. He thinks grocery stores and banks give furloughed workers a break? He thinks those workers all own their homes and don't rent? He thinks landlords "work along?"

This is a man who has never set one foot inside a grocery store. Not one. This is a man who has never had a landlord and has employed an army of lawyers to negotiate his late payments with banks. He has no clue what real people with real concerns deal with in real life.

Twitter had thoughts:

Trump thinks Eddie Murphy's SNL "white people just give things to each other" skit is real life https://t.co/dHdeiDcFNs @Karoli — Miles Grant (@MilesGrant) January 24, 2019

My husband was supposed to start at the Fresno IRS. Obviously, he didn't start. I told him to tell the grocery store the Prez said we could have free stuff. Think it will work? — Kathrine Scott (@GKScott86) January 24, 2019

What does “work along” even mean? — ShoobydoandIsabella2 (@weezlemouse) January 24, 2019

Work along? WTF? Government workers can’t make ends meet. They are having to choose been medicine, food and mortgage payments! — Bonnie Engelstein (@mercurygirl7) January 24, 2019

Wow! Walmart does that? — Pat Bodi (@PatB1232) January 24, 2019

Basically the entire Trump administration came out today and admitted they have no idea how working people pay for things or operate as human beings



Time to yell at Kamala Harris because she ate a sandwich

Those are a few reactions but there are hundreds I've seen just in the last 5 minutes.

How long will it be until they tell those workers to eat cake?