Trump Tosses A Pack Of Lies To Duck Concern For Furloughed Federal Workers

Cable news networks -- all of them -- just wasted about 20 minutes of viewers' time running Donald Trump's stream-of-consciousness lie-a-thon from the Oval Office unedited and without appropriate fact-checks. There were many execrable moments, but this is the one that resonated with me, and apparently most of the people watching that travesty.
When asked about Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's "Marie Antoinette" moment earlier today, Trump first lied that he didn't know what Ross said, before immediately saying, "What I think he was trying to say was..."
And this is what he said: "Local people know who they are, when they go for groceries and everything. They will work along. I know banks are working along .They know the people. They've been dealing with them for years. And they work along."
Oh. He thinks grocery stores and banks give furloughed workers a break? He thinks those workers all own their homes and don't rent? He thinks landlords "work along?"
This is a man who has never set one foot inside a grocery store. Not one. This is a man who has never had a landlord and has employed an army of lawyers to negotiate his late payments with banks. He has no clue what real people with real concerns deal with in real life.
Twitter had thoughts:
Those are a few reactions but there are hundreds I've seen just in the last 5 minutes.
How long will it be until they tell those workers to eat cake?
