Lara Trump Praises Furloughed Workers For Their 'Sacrifice'

In better times than these, such people as the Trump crime syndicate would be pulled from their castles by angry mobs and then boiled in oil or face the guillotine. But these are the times we live in, and she can go on spouting this shit, unconcerned about any consequences whatsoever.

Source: Yahoo

In an interview for digital news network Bold TV, the daughter-in-law (Eric Trump’s wife) of and reelection campaign adviser to President Trump talked about the ongoing shutdown and the president’s goal to raise support and money for the border wall. And although she explained that POTUS is doing all he can to work “on behalf of the American people,” Lara is now getting called out for praising the “sacrifice” of Americans who are working without pay.

“Listen, it’s not fair to you, we all get that. But this is so much bigger than any one person. It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country,” she said about furloughed workers. “And generations after them will thank them for their sacrifice right now. I know it’s hard, I know they have bills to pay, they have mortgages, they have rents that are due, but the president is trying every single day to come up with a good solution here and the reality is it’s been something that has gone on for too long and gone unaddressed,” she said. “I would just tell them, please stay strong, we appreciate everything that you’re sacrificing, we’re behind you and we are going to do everything that we can, I know the president is doing everything he can to resolve this quickly.”