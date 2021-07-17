Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Two Men Charged In Violent Plot Against CA Democratic HQ

The two men, clearly incited by Donald Trump’s Big Lie, had plenty of guns, ammo and explosives to do some serious damage – and they hoped to inspire others to follow suit.
By NewsHound Ellen
15 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

According to federal prosecutors, Ian Benjamin Rogers and Jarrod Copeland hatched a “specific, detailed and serious” plan to attack Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, NBC News has reported. Rogers possessed five pipe bombs along with other material and manuals useful for making explosives. “Nearly 50 guns were reportedly seized from Rogers’ home and business along with thousands of rounds of ammunition,” NBC also noted.

That’s horrifying enough. But the two didn’t want to leave it at just that. These guys wanted to start some kind of “movement” that sounds a lot like a civil war. “The Department of Justice said the two began planning to attack Democratic targets with incendiary devices after the election and sought support from a militia group in hopes their actions would start a movement,” NBC said. In seized messages, they also discussed “hitting” the empty governor’s mansion as their first target.

CNN reports that an FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism wrote in court about the messages, "I believe that these latter messages indicate Rogers' belief that Trump ("45") actually won the presidential election and should 'go to war' to ensure he remained in power."

According to the CNN report, investigators found Rogers had a card that said "white privilege trumps everything" and that had other references to Trump. He also kept a sticker on his car window indicating support for the Three Percenters, a movement of pro-militia right-wing Americans who believe revolutionaries could overthrow the US government like in the American Revolution.

You can count on this dangerous right-wing extremism not getting much coverage from the “law and order” lovers at Fox News, if it gets any coverage at all. That's because they are complicit, like Donald Trump, in inciting this kind of behavior.

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team