Man Arrested At PA No Kings Rally With Concealed Gun And Clips

Rallygoers thought he seemed suspicious and reported him to police.
By Susie MadrakJune 16, 2025

A man who was apparently wearing police gear and carrying over a dozen ammo clips was arrested after the No Kings rally in suburban Philadelphia. Via Fox 29:

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A man has been arrested after police say he unlawfully carried a firearm in West Chester Saturday.

West Chester Borough officers were alerted by the public that a person was concealing a firearm and walking along the area of North High Street, West Chester, where a large rally was also gathering.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and quickly conducted a pedestrian stop.

A witness who watched the arrest described the man impersonating a police officer and carrying "15 clips."

In West Chester, PA a man impersonating a police officer is arrested. He had a mass of ammo on him.

LorennaCleary.bsky.social (@lorennacleary.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T01:05:24.966Z

An armed man was arrested on Saturday in the area of a "No Kings" rally in West Chester, police said. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/no-kings-west-chester-pa-arrest/ 

CBS Philadelphia (@cbsphiladelphia.bsky.social) 2025-06-15T22:00:02.336Z

Discussion

