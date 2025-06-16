Man Arrested At PA No Kings Rally With Concealed Gun And Clips

A man who was apparently wearing police gear and carrying over a dozen ammo clips was arrested after the No Kings rally in suburban Philadelphia. Via Fox 29:

WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A man has been arrested after police say he unlawfully carried a firearm in West Chester Saturday.

West Chester Borough officers were alerted by the public that a person was concealing a firearm and walking along the area of North High Street, West Chester, where a large rally was also gathering.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and quickly conducted a pedestrian stop.