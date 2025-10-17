Loser Joe Rogan Says Protesters Are FBI Agents AND Soros Employees

That's some pretty good weed you're smoking there, Joe.
By Susie MadrakOctober 17, 2025

Joe Rogan, font of true masculine wisdom, weighs in on the No Kings rallies. He thinks it's all hilarious: Via NJ.com:

Ahead of this weekend’s nationwide “No Kings” rallies, Joe Rogan claimed that protesters across the country were either “losers,” actors paid by liberal billionaire George Soros or undercover federal agents.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the popular podcast host echoed an unfounded conspiracy theory pushed by President Donald Trump and his GOP allies about protesters that dates back several years.

“All those people that are protesting on the streets, 99% of them are losers,” Rogan said while puffing a cigar. “The other ones work for the Fed. It’s FBI agents and losers, that’s all it is.”

What a sophisticated, intelligent analyst he is! And so, so funny. Or so his listeners keep telling me. Haven't seen much evidence, myself.

Rogan then turned his attention to Soros, the 95-year-old Hungarian-American investor and Democratic mega-donor.

“There’s a guy with a van who’s paid by George Soros and he’s got stacks of signs that were made at Kinko’s,” Rogan said. “They’re not homemade at all and you can just f***ing pass those bad boys out.

Trump on protesters: "You see these violent incidents and then you see people holding this gorgeous sign, with beautiful wood and beautiful cardboard wood everything. Everything's perfect. Perfect paint job. And they're all the same. You know that they weren't made in the basement out of love."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-14T21:10:32.029Z

Sean Duffy: "The No Kings protest, Maria, really frustrating. This is part of antifa, paid protesters. It begs the question who's funding it."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-13T12:22:30.198Z

You don't even write your own material, do you, Joe? You just find the MAGA line of the week, smoke a little weed, and out it comes.

