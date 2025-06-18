Man Arrested At No Kings Rally Had A Cache Of Pipe Bombs At Home

Krebs was arrested again after the authorities searched his home Monday and is being held at the Chester County Prison.
By Susie MadrakJune 18, 2025

I wrote about this man the day after the No Kings rally, although we didn't know his name. I couldn't believe he was out on bail, but now he's being held. We know who he is, and it looks like he had bigger plans for chaos and destruction. Via the New York Times:

A Pennsylvania man who was arrested on weapons charges at a “No Kings" protest against the Trump administration on Saturday is facing more than two dozen additional charges after investigators said they found a cache of homemade bombs at his home outside Philadelphia.

The man, Kevin Krebs, 31, of Malvern, Pa., first caused alarm among people in the crowd at the protest in West Chester, Pa., when he tried to hide a Sig Sauer P320 handgun under his raincoat and another layer of clothing, the authorities said.

The protesters pointed him out to law enforcement officers, who said that they found nine fully loaded magazines, a bayonet, pepper spray and a ski mask on him and an AR-15-style rifle on the back seat of his Ford Explorer. Mr. Krebs did not have a license for the handgun he had on him, the police said.

During a search of Mr. Krebs’s home on Monday, the police discovered 13 improvised explosive devices, in addition to military-style body armor vests and several drawings of grenades, the authorities said on Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the cache included pipe bombs and explosives that were made from a glass Coke bottle and a can the size of an energy drink. Some were filled with nails, screws and pellets.

It's long past time for local law enforcement to get serious about right-wing terrorism. I hope this is a wakeup call for suburban police -- assuming they care. As we saw on Jan. 6th, too many cops are sympathetic to these chaos agents.

This guy is an electrician who lived in an expensive suburban neighborhood. Wonder what his imagined oppression is?

Investigators found a pipe bomb inside a man’s home after he was arrested with a gun and more at the “No Kings” protest in West Chester on Saturday. https://www.cbsnews.com/philadelphia/news/kevin-krebs-arrested-no-kings-protest-pennsylvania/ 

CBS Philadelphia (@cbsphiladelphia.bsky.social) 2025-06-17T03:30:06.180Z

