Fox Sneers At Sea Of 'Old White People' At No Kings Protests

After weeks of Republicans comparing anyone who wanted to attend the No Kings protests that took place all across the country this Saturday as a bunch of anti-Semites, Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals that supposedly "hate America," Fox has now shifted gears and is attacking the people who attended for being a bunch of out of shape old white Boomers who don't ever leave the house.

Here's the yappers on this Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend mocking the millions of people who protested yesterday and the Democrats who participated and talking about all the "serious issues" Trump was dealing with the same day, while completely ignoring him posting an an AI video depicting himself as a king in a military-style jet dumping shit all over the protesters, since he apparently has the maturity level of a 5-year-old, if that.

HURT: You know, it's so funny to think about uh everything that Trey was just bringing us from the Middle East and the like very serious big issues that the Trump administration is dealing with, and then you flip over to how did the Democrat leaders, all of the most powerful Democrats in the United States spend their day yesterday? They were at summer camp singing campfire songs and being, uh really ridiculous. One thing though I think is really kind of interesting, and by the way, I think it's wonderful that these people are getting out and moving around and marching. It's probably very healthy. A lot of these people look like they don't get out very much. I think that that's a very positive step. It's kind of part of the MAHA movement. Get them moving, move around. It's better than, maybe even better than pickleball. But I do think it's kind of interesting for a group of people that spend all their time yelling at us about, what is it, diversity, inclusion, and equity, they have a real diversity problem at these rallies. It's like a sea, you you'll be in Chicago and it's a sea of white people. It's all old white people to the point that even like leftist, like MSNBC was calling them Q-tips for the, because of all their white hair. CAMPOS-DUFFY: It's also a boomer thing. HURT: It's a boomer thing! CAMPOS-DUFFY: There's a lot of older, angry white boomers.



After spending a bunch of time mocking everything from their appearance and the signs they were carrying, to them waving American flags and Mexican flags and pretending that Trump isn't actually acting like a dictator, the hosts came back around to mocking their age, with Rachel Campos-Duffy actually acknowledging the fact that the crowds were large, while continuing to belittle them at the same time.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: What's remarkable is, the crowds were actually very big. Let's be honest about that. The crowds were big. They were old. HURT: Yeah. CAMPOS-DUFFY: And they were big. So there you go. HURT:Yeah. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Sights and sounds. HURT: Yeah. I think it's good. We need more marching around. CAMPOS-DUFFY: Everyone who went to Woodstock came out. HURT: ... to get some get some exercise in there. They should... we should support them bringing weights with them and they could like... CAMPOS-DUFFY: Good idea.

It seems PeeWee Goebbels made a similar line of attack on the evil bird site:

Apparently the protesters are no longer terrorists but the biggest voting bloc in the elections.



You can feel their panic under their sneers. https://t.co/Yx708Y0WGl — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) October 19, 2025

It's not just the biggest voting bloc as Tanden noted, it's also Fox's audience. Nothing like sneering at your own demographic. I do love the fact that they were basically forced to broadcast videos of the huge crowds across the country during this segment. All the lies and sneering in the world can't disguise the fact that people who are the family, friends and neighbors of the people watching their network were out en masse expressing their anger with this administration.