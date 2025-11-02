'Daddy's Home Doctrine': Fox’s Cringe-Worthy Defense Of Trump's Threat To Nigeria

Trump is threatening to go into Nigeria "guns-a-blazing," so naturally the flacks on Fox are completely enamored with their "daddy."

Trump threatens to go into Nigeria ‘guns-a-blazing’ over attacks on Christians:

The warning of possible military action came after Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, earlier on Saturday pushed back on Trump announcing the day before that he was designating the west African country “a country of particular concern” for allegedly failing to rein in the persecution of Christians.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump posted on social media. “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

Donald Trump on Saturday said he had ordered the Pentagon to begin planning for potential military action in Nigeria as he stepped up his criticism that the government was failing to rein in the persecution of Christians in the west African country.

Here's the cringe-worthy cheer leading from Trump's enablers on Fox & Friends Weekend this Sunday:

HURT: And you know, the thing that I love about that, the tweet, the message by President Trump is that, you know we talked last week about the Monroe doctrine, how President Trump is concerned more about his own backyard, which is probably... which is way smarter than gallivanting all around the world.

But the other thing is you can use that pulpit as a way to put your foot down and scare the bejesus out of foreign countries where they are doing things like this. And uh... it is the... part of the anything is possible doctrine or the daddy's home doctrine where people are actually afraid.

They recognize he really will make good on all of his promises. And that tends to sort of inspire peace, and we've seen it around the world.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I love the way you said earlier when we were talking about this before the show started. I said, well, I think all the actors in there are bad. mean, these are factions, you know, military factions fighting against each other and these civilians are sort of caught in it.

And Charlie said, well, it's just, that's what Donald, know, President Trump does. just says, knock it off or I'm coming up there!

HURT: Don't make me come upstairs!

JENKINS: It's great point, but the...

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Daddy's home.

JENKINS: ... important part about it is we are seeing President Trump's peace through strength in action because their soft power, the trade that has gotten so much accomplishments but then there's a hard power and that's the threat of guns-a-blazing. And look if if he does go guns-a-blazing it's going to be a limited strike, precision. It's not going to be some starting a war. We've seen this before. He's done that. We'll see what happens. But at the end of the day, Nigeria is on notice now.