C&L's Late Nite Music Club Remembers Peter Tork

RIP Peter Tork.
By Dale Merrill

Did you know that Peter Tork got his role in the Monkees after Stephen Stills was turned down because the producers felt his hair and teeth would not photograph well on camera?

Did you also know that Peter was not only a decent bass player in real life but after the Monkees were finally allowed to play on their own recordings, he contributed keyboards, banjo and harpsichord parts to them

Peter Halsten Thorkelson passed away today. He was 77 years old. Here he is dueting with Mickey Dolenz.


