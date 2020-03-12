Politics
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Before And After Speech On Coronavirus

Trump's audible 'Oh f*ck' moments before he began was caught by several listeners. As was his casual "OK..." at the conclusion, belying his true lack of seriousness on the subject.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Trump's disastrous speech last night on the coronavirus virtually tanked the stock market futures trading and did nothing to alleviate feelings of growing, deeper anxiety in the American public.

Source: Business Insider

President Donald Trump's mic was on before he delivered a speech on the US response to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 1,300 people and killed 38 others.

In a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he would ask Congress to provide payroll tax relief and waivers for small businesses. He also announced a 30-day ban on travel to and from Europe and said healthcare companies have agreed to waive all copayments for all coronavirus treatments. (The Department of Homeland Security later clarified that the ban only applied to foreign nationals and did not apply to the UK or Ireland).

C-SPAN caught Trump in the moments before delivering his speech.

"Oh f---" Trump said with a sigh while his microphone was on before delivering the speech. "Uh oh, I've got a pen mark."

He then asked his staff for "any white stuff."

The moment was posted online by several Twitter users:

And at the conclusion, Trump's casual "OK..." spoke to his lack of seriousness, almost incomprehensible even now. Except it's Trump.

