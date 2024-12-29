Mike Lee Wants Money Laundering For Terrorists Great Again

Rep. Mike Lee is really, really wants to make it OK to resume money laundering and financing terrorists.
Mike Lee Wants Money Laundering For Terrorists Great Again
Credit: Mike Lee Facebook page
By Chris capper LiebenthalDecember 29, 2024

Rep. Mike Lee, following in the footsteps of Rep. Tommy Tuberville, Supra Genius, wants to make money laundering and financial support for terrorism great again!

"I’ve got a bill — the Saving Privacy Act — that would repeal the Corporate Transparency Act," wrote Lee, quoting a post from several months ago by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) railing against the law. "Do you agree that the CTA is unduly intrusive and needs to be repealed?"

Lee's comment generated praise from armies of Trump supporters and right-leaning small business owners; however, it also drew criticism from some experts.

Doesn't that make you wonder just who the hell is he pushing that idiocy for? A wealthy campaign donor? Someone who has pictures of him in a compromising position? An Orange Felon, perhaps?

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon