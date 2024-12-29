Mike Lee Wants Money Laundering For Terrorists Great Again

Rep. Mike Lee, following in the footsteps of Rep. Tommy Tuberville, Supra Genius, wants to make money laundering and financial support for terrorism great again!

"I’ve got a bill — the Saving Privacy Act — that would repeal the Corporate Transparency Act," wrote Lee, quoting a post from several months ago by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) railing against the law. "Do you agree that the CTA is unduly intrusive and needs to be repealed?" Lee's comment generated praise from armies of Trump supporters and right-leaning small business owners; however, it also drew criticism from some experts.

Doesn't that make you wonder just who the hell is he pushing that idiocy for? A wealthy campaign donor? Someone who has pictures of him in a compromising position? An Orange Felon, perhaps?