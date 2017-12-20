Watch Mike Pence Pray To His God Trump: 'We Are Making America Great Again!'

Today's Trump-orchestrated propaganda stream came from the Cabinet meeting room, where another very creepy meeting was held for the benefit of uncritical cable news producers and propaganda outlets like Fox News.

In addition to Ben Carson's sacrilegious public prayer to begin progress toward slashing the social safety net, Mike Pence was called upon to sing Dear Leader's praises.

"Because of your determination, because of your leadership, the forgotten men and women of American are forgotten no more, and we are making America great again,” Pence crowed as Trump sat with his mean face on and his arms crossed, imitating a two-bit dictator in a third world country.

Praise the Lord and pass the pepper! Grifter GreyHair has spoken many words of praise for a disastrous year, a disastrous presidency, and an impending disaster when the inevitable recession hits.

I haven't seen a display like this in a very long time, and never in this country. Cable networks really need to stop running these "pool sprays" live. They should go, they should record them, and if there is a thing we need to see, they can show us the edited version. But to continue the farce of feeding these live in real time is a disservice to viewers and dangerous for our democracy. It normalizes behavior which is not under any circumstances, normal.

Pence should have choked on his obsequious drivel. Here it is in its entirety.