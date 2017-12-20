Watch Mike Pence Pray To His God Trump: 'We Are Making America Great Again!'
Today's Trump-orchestrated propaganda stream came from the Cabinet meeting room, where another very creepy meeting was held for the benefit of uncritical cable news producers and propaganda outlets like Fox News.
In addition to Ben Carson's sacrilegious public prayer to begin progress toward slashing the social safety net, Mike Pence was called upon to sing Dear Leader's praises.
"Because of your determination, because of your leadership, the forgotten men and women of American are forgotten no more, and we are making America great again,” Pence crowed as Trump sat with his mean face on and his arms crossed, imitating a two-bit dictator in a third world country.
Praise the Lord and pass the pepper! Grifter GreyHair has spoken many words of praise for a disastrous year, a disastrous presidency, and an impending disaster when the inevitable recession hits.
I haven't seen a display like this in a very long time, and never in this country. Cable networks really need to stop running these "pool sprays" live. They should go, they should record them, and if there is a thing we need to see, they can show us the edited version. But to continue the farce of feeding these live in real time is a disservice to viewers and dangerous for our democracy. It normalizes behavior which is not under any circumstances, normal.
Pence should have choked on his obsequious drivel. Here it is in its entirety.
TRUMP: Mike, would you like to say a few words?
PENCE: I appreciate it, Mr. President. As I told you last night shortly after the Senate vote, I know I speak on behalf of the entire cabinet and millions of Americans when I say congratulations and thank you. Thank you for seeing through the course of this year an agenda that truly is restoring this country.
You described it very well, Mr. President. From the outset of this administration, we've been rebuilding our military, putting the safety and security of the American people first. You've restored American credibility on the world stage. Allies, we're standing up to our enemies. But you promised economic renewal at home. You said we could make this economy great again. And you promised to roll back regulations, and you signed more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history.↓ Story continues below ↓
You've unleashed American energy. You've spurred an optimism in this country that's setting records. But you promised the American people in that campaign a year ago that you would deliver historic tax cuts.
It would be a middle-class miracle. And in just a short period of time, that promise will be fulfilled. And I just -- I'm deeply humbled as your vice president to be able to be here.
Because of your leadership, Mr. President, and because of the strong support of leadership in the Congress of the United States, you're delivering on that middle-class miracle. You've actually got the Congress to do, as you said, what they couldn't do with Anwar [sic]for 40 years.
You've got the Congress to do with tax cuts for working families in American businesses what they haven't been able to do for 31 years.
And you got Congress to do what they couldn't do for seven years in repealing the individual mandate in Obamacare.
I know you would have me also acknowledge people around this table, Mr. President. I want to thank the leaders in Congress once again for their partnership in this. I want to thank your outstanding team, your secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin, Gary Cohn, for Ivanka Trump, for your great legislative team.
All the members of this cabinet who partnered to drive your vision forward over the past six months after you laid out that vision for tax reform.
But mostly, Mr. President, I'll end where I began and just tell you, I want to thank you, Mr. President. I want to thank you for speaking on behalf of and fighting every day for forgotten men and women of America. Because of your determination, because of your leadership, the forgotten men and women of America are forgotten no more, and we are making America great again.
TRUMP: Thank you, that was very nice.
