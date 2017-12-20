Ben Carson's Cabinet Meeting Prayer: 'End The Debt, Jesus'

Many of you know that I have a Master's Degree in Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School.

But even at Divinity School we never prepared our hearts and minds for the sacriligious prayer that came out of Ben Carson's mouth this morning. It was scripted for and directed straight at Donald J. Trump.

First up, we heard from the He who Comes in the Name of Conservative Evangelicals Everywhere (tm, buy the hat) that the media should stick around for the prayer because they need it the most and maybe it would make them "honest."

Then Ben Carson took over, thanking God for our "courageous" president, Donald Trump, and then praying to Jesus (listen up and bow your head, Jared and Ivanka!) for Republican Unity and an end to "our corrosive debt."

Carson mentioned “corrosive debt” on the day they pass a tax bill that adds $1.5 trillion to the debt? — David Pope (@PopeGoodpope) December 20, 2017

You know what we did learn in Divinity School? The shortest verse in the whole Bible.

"Jesus wept."