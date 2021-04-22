Cavuto Shuts Down Ben Carson's Hydroxychloroquine Rant

On Fox News, former presidential candidate and TraitorTrump HUD stooge Ben Carson used his time to promote, guess what, hydroxychloroquine. Carson says the lupus drug worked on Covid in Africa. Really.

Host Neil Cavuto clapped back at that idea.

"Medical experts have looked at that, doctor, as you know, and poo-pooed that connection," Cavuto explained.

Carson also blamed "politics" for vaccine hesitancy. Politics? Ben, Fox News and YOUR Qonservative media cohorts and social media conspiracy nuts have smeared accurate at every turn.

Carson replied, "You just said a bunch of people have poo-pooed the hydroxychloroquine, but the evidence is there. What they haven't done is investigated it. You know, and that's part of the problem. And that's why people don't have confidence in our system."

Cavuto had to teach the former John Hopkins surgeon the dangerous issues surrounding using the snake oil [hydroxychloroquine ] that Trump promoted.

Cavuto said, "Wasn't the evidence....it would not be a good idea. period, thinking that this was a magic or silver bullet to deal with the virus? Wasn't that the issue?"

Carson claimed we should "put everything on the table," meaning all bogus cures to no matter the outcome, to combat the pandemic. That's not the opinion of any credible medical expert.

Carson needs to get off the lie box because there were multiple studies done, a big one by the New England Journal of Medicine that proved TraitorTrump was wrong -- hydroxy doesn't work for COVID.

Outrageous claims like this coming from a former brain surgeon only fuels vaccine hesitancy in America. Shame on Fox (as if they have any shame) for giving this grifter quack airtime.

If Ben Carson he still has his medical license it should be revoked immediately.