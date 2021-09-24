Aloha Genius: Woman With Fake 'Maderna' Vaccine Card Skips Court Date

A few weeks ago we brought you this story of the genius who thought getting a fake vaccine card so she could travel to Hawaii was the better option than just getting the FREE vaccine. Turns out it wasn't. Hawaii, which seems to be taking this pandemic seriously, requires vaccination to travel there so when it was discovered that Chloe Mrozak wasn't she was arrested, and is facing fines and possibly jail time. Likely, she would have had to pay a fine and that would have been the end of it. Instead, she decided to skip her court date and now things are going to get a whole lot more interesting for her.

Source: NY Daily News

Alaho, genius. An Illinois woman accused of using a fake proof of vaccination card upon which “Moderna” is misspelled, now has a warrant out for her arrest after skipping a virtual court date with a judge in Hawaii. Hawaiian station KHON reports that Chloe Mrozak, 24, missed a Wednesday hearing where she would have had the opportunity to explain why she allegedly used a falsified card claiming she’d been inoculated with “Maderna” to bypass the island’s 10-day mandatory quarantine requirement. Woman accused of using fake ‘Maderna’ vaccine card to enter Hawaii »

Authorities said she also gave false information as to where she’d be staying and possibly spreading deadly germs during her vacation and was unreachable. Mrozak was arrested at Daniel Inouye International when she tried to return home to Oak Lawn, Ill late last month.

24-year-old Chloe Mrozak from Illinois was arrested after allegedly using this fake #COVID19 vaccine card to enter Hawaii and avoid travel restrictions — it says “Maderna” instead of “Moderna” @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/1EWp3eG3OR — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) September 1, 2021