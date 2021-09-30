Anti-Vaxxer Brags About Fake Vaccine Card On TikTok, Gets Reported To The FBI

I suppose it should surprise no one that this one is hardcore MAGA as well. Perhaps putting her real name, address and contact information on the fake card wasn't the best idea.

Source: Daily Dot



One of former President Donald Trump’s supporters may have TikToked themselves into federal charges. A TikToker recently posted what many are calling evidence that they’re using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, which is a federal offense.

In the TikTok, unearthed by @thatdaneshguy (Danesh), @notsamantharose17 asks, “Who in there still hasn’t been vaccinated?” She approaches the camera and mouths, “Me.” Then she lip syncs as “What You Gonna Do About It?” plays.

In Danesh’s stitch of @notsamantharose17’s TikTok, he pops onto the screen and replies, laughing: “Quite literally report you to the FBI for a fake COVID vaccine card.”

“But why would you challenge this? Your information is on the card. Look.”