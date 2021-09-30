Politics
Anti-Vaxxer Brags About Fake Vaccine Card On TikTok, Gets Reported To The FBI

Showing the fake card and lip-synching to "'What You Gonna Do About It?", the TikTokker got her answer quickly and a visit from the FBI.
By Ed Scarce
10 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

I suppose it should surprise no one that this one is hardcore MAGA as well. Perhaps putting her real name, address and contact information on the fake card wasn't the best idea.

Source: Daily Dot

One of former President Donald Trump’s supporters may have TikToked themselves into federal charges. A TikToker recently posted what many are calling evidence that they’re using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card, which is a federal offense.

In the TikTok, unearthed by @thatdaneshguy (Danesh), @notsamantharose17 asks, “Who in there still hasn’t been vaccinated?” She approaches the camera and mouths, “Me.” Then she lip syncs as “What You Gonna Do About It?” plays.

In Danesh’s stitch of @notsamantharose17’s TikTok, he pops onto the screen and replies, laughing: “Quite literally report you to the FBI for a fake COVID vaccine card.”

“But why would you challenge this? Your information is on the card. Look.”

