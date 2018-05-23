Why It Looks Like Trump Got Playmate Pregnant -- And Broidy Covered For Him

By Susie Madrak
10 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Chris Hayes talked about this New York magazine article last night that theorizes that Trump got Playboy playmate Shera Bechard pregnant and used businessman Elliott Broidy to pay her $1.3 million in hush money.

The probable payoff for Broidy? Consulting contracts from the United Arab Emirates worth up to $600 million over five years. (Mother Jones' Kevin Drum concurs.)

I have a less scientific method. I went to Bechard's Twitter feed, which otherwise mostly features puppies and swimming pools, and found she also retweeted these:

Yep. Sounds like a Trump survivor.


