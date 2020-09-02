Report: Former RNC Financier Elliott Broidy Faces Federal Charges

Way back in July of 2019 news outlets reported that Elliott Broidy, a longtime GOP fundraiser and co-chair of the RNC stepped down after being outed as paying a Playboy model $1.6M in a confidentiality agreement arranged by Donald Trump's favorite lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen. There was also buzz about a grand jury also looking into Broidy:

“A federal grand jury in New York is investigating top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, examining whether he used his position as vice chair of President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee to drum up business deals with foreign leaders, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and people familiar with the matter."

It looks like that investigation bore fruit. The Washington Post is reporting that federal prosecutors are preparing to charge Broidy "in connection with efforts to influence the U.S. government on behalf of foreign interests." The Post reports that Broidy allegedly worked to persuade the Trump administration to drop an investigation of Malaysian government corruption. He also allegedly attempted to push for the extradition of an outspoken Chinese dissident back to his home country. Broidy and his lawyers have reportedly been "in discussions" with the Justice Department" and could reach a plea deal.

No one in the White House will confirm or deny whether Broidy reached out to them to lobby on behalf of Malaysia or to request the extradition.

Broidy is a huge GOP fundraiser. He was instrumental in bringing in big donors to support Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 campaign. After Donald Trump stole (won) the election, Broidy was appointed national deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.

Elliott Broidy definitely knows a lot of secrets about a lot of powerful Republicans. Will his plea deal involve spilling any of those secrets of will Bill Barr give him a Roger Stone/Mike Flynn special?

When Donald Trump and Billy Barr start making noises about RICO prosecutions, just remember that they always project. This is a perfect example.