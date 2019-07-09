Grifters Gotta Grift: Trump/RNC Funder Elliot Broidy Edition

The popular statement, “everything Trump touches dies,” is in effect. Take it away, LATimes:

“A federal grand jury in New York is investigating top Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, examining whether he used his position as vice chair of President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee to drum up business deals with foreign leaders, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press and people familiar with the matter.

Broidy, as you may recall, stepped down as co-finance chair of the RNC after reports that he agreed to pay $1.6 million as part of a confidentiality agreement to a former Playboy model with whom he had an affair. That payment was arranged in 2017 by Comrade Stupid’s Stupidest Lawyer (Sorry Rudy™!) Michael Cohen, who was the other finance chair!

“A wide-ranging subpoena the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn recently sent to Trump’s inaugural committee seeks records relating to 20 individuals and businesses. All have connections to Broidy, his investment and defense contracting firms, and foreign officials he pursued deals with — including the current president of Angola and two politicians in Romania.

Uh-oh. Foreign powers?

“Prosecutors appear to be investigating whether Broidy exploited his access to Trump for personal gain and violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which makes it illegal for U.S. citizens to offer foreign officials ‘anything of value’ to gain a business advantage. Things of value in this case could have been an invitation to the January 2017 inaugural events or access to Trump.

I’m shocked. Shocked, I say. Another grifter taking a cut of the action right off the top from the inaugural committee, and not offering a cut to our Grifter-in-Chief. WHERE ARE YOUR MANNERS, SIR!

A statement released to the AP by Broidy’s attorneys said that at no point did Broidy or his global security firm Circinus have a contract or exchange of money with “any Romanian government agency, proxy or agent.” It also said that while Circinus did reach an agreement with Angola in 2016 there was no connection whatsoever to the inauguration or Broidy’s role on the inaugural committee.”

And I am the czar of all the Russias.

The last time Broidy was here, I believe that there was some speculation that he was the fall guy for Trump and the Playboy playmate, who allegedly aborted Trump’s baby. Allegedly.

