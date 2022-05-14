Alex Jones Loses It With His Own Audience

Ron Filipkowki grabbed Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones having a screaming meltdown at his viewers because they aren't buying enough stuff from his website.

Screaming like a banshee, Jones yelled, "Supporting our guests because everybody we have on is fighting with everything they got!!!"

"This is a war against you and your family," he screamed, veins bulging out of his neck. "When you keep us in the fight (by buying our stuff) You keep yourself in the fight and this is life and death."

Jones is also shilling for Roger Stone. Changing his tone, he said, "Go to infoxxxxxx.com and get amazing products. If you don't support us, you're helping the enemy!"

Screaming “this is all out war!” Alex Jones and Roger Stone tell their followers that the only way to win the war against evil Democrats is to send them money and buy their products. pic.twitter.com/WgSHcyhp1f — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2022

Twitter's reaction was swift and unsympathetic to a man who is grifting while trying to wiggle out of a much-deserved judgment against him from the Sandy Hook families.

I’ll never forget what this monster did to the parents of the slaughtered Sandy Hook children.



Abject poverty should be just the beginning for him. — Catherine 🇺🇦✏️📙🌷🐝 (@CatSkoor) May 13, 2022

Wouldn't it be fun if, while screaming and pounding his fist, he'd just fall off his chair and lie on ground kicking his feet and swinging his arms? — Holda (@lbottge) May 13, 2022

He's no better than those 80's and 90's televangelists. — Dave Miller (@cubswin2323) May 13, 2022

I thought Alex Jones lost his platform. I wish I was right. — Chrys Skifton (@chrys3kids) May 13, 2022

He seemed so contrite in court. — Jim'sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) May 12, 2022

Easy killer. Chew your food. — Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) May 12, 2022

Give me money, says Alex Jones at the standard setting. pic.twitter.com/yZVlWxygQR — MAC KNOWLES (@macwithhisbooks) May 13, 2022

Oh, no!

Alex comes out with this

on the same day

Elise Stefanik announces

that the GOP stands against violent acts.



How do they square that circle? — Justin Weiner (@jmw512) May 12, 2022

Oh, please. They never have to square any circles. No one expects that of them.