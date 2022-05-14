Alex Jones Loses It With His Own Audience

Buy my stuff! Or else!!!!
By John AmatoMay 14, 2022

Ron Filipkowki grabbed Sandy Hook denier Alex Jones having a screaming meltdown at his viewers because they aren't buying enough stuff from his website.

Screaming like a banshee, Jones yelled, "Supporting our guests because everybody we have on is fighting with everything they got!!!"

"This is a war against you and your family," he screamed, veins bulging out of his neck. "When you keep us in the fight (by buying our stuff) You keep yourself in the fight and this is life and death."

Jones is also shilling for Roger Stone. Changing his tone, he said, "Go to infoxxxxxx.com and get amazing products. If you don't support us, you're helping the enemy!"

Twitter's reaction was swift and unsympathetic to a man who is grifting while trying to wiggle out of a much-deserved judgment against him from the Sandy Hook families.

Oh, please. They never have to square any circles. No one expects that of them.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue