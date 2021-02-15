'Stop The Steal' Was Trump's Final Fatal Grift

As everyone grapples with the horrific images of cops being crushed in doors and the sad knowledge that 6 people died in the Capitol on January 6th, it's worth realizing that Donald Trump always knew he lost the election and always knew he'd leave office on January 20th.

That didn't stop him from sending out emails asking supporters to fund his efforts to overturn the election because THEY WERE TRYING TO STEAL THE ELECTION FROM HIM.

Here are some samples of his fundraising emails:

Here's one from November 7, 2020, the day Joe Biden was declared the winner, asking for help to "defend our democracy" and "FIGHT BACK against potential voter fraud":

This one went out on November 11, 2020 under the title "STOP COUNTING ILLEGAL BALLOTS". In this email, he says, "I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST." The logic goes that because observers weren't allowed the votes accepted "must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES." He encourages supporters to give and give big because their contributions will be part of a 1000 PERCENT MATCH.

Of course, we all know the fine print made it clear that none of the funds went toward any kind of election defense, but all right into Trump's political slush fund.

It was all a grift, and now Nicolle Wallace confirmed it on her opening to Deadline White House Monday.

"Legal experts also tell The New York Times that Trump could face civil litigation from victims of the Capitol rampage," Wallace told viewers. "Leading one to tell me that the post-election grift was that: to fundraise off a grievance to help fund his litigation which will swamp him for years to come."

Yes. Six people are dead and numerous others injured as part of a grift to raise money from a grievance. A grievance which wasn't even REAL.

He's a grifter and he exploited white people who have been told for 30 years that they're losing their country, their supremacy, their rights. And he did it with the blessing and support of the entire Republican party. Here's another one that went out on the eve of the Georgia Senate runoff:

None of that money went anywhere other than his own fund. He knew he was going to face lots of litigation and expenses, undermined democracy to raise money for himself, and then sat idly by after inciting people to storm the Capitol.

Yes, please let's have a 9-11-style inquiry. Let's subpoena Trump and make him testify as to all of the ways he destroyed people, property and the American idea in pursuit of the almighty dollar.