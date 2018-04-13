Michael Cohen Arranged $1.6 Million Payoff To GOP Fundraiser's Playboy Model Mistress

The Wall Street Journal is reporting, and CNN has confirmed, that Trump attorney Michael Cohen also handled a $1.6 million hush money payout on behalf of Republican fundraiser and now former RNC Deputy National Finance Chairman Elliott Broidy.

“I acknowledge I had a consensual relationship with a Playboy Playmate,” Broidy said in a statement. “At the end of our relationship, this woman shared with me that she was pregnant. She alone decided that she did not want to continue with the pregnancy and I offered to help her financially during this difficult period.”

OH. So not only did he have an affair with her, he impregnated her and then (quite properly) stepped away from her decision to have an abortion. I'm sure this is why Ronna Romney McDaniel has requested and received his resignation from the RNC Finance Committee.

CNN's Brooke Baldwin convened reporter M.J. Lee and former DOJ prosecutor Joseph Moreno to discuss the implications, because this story relates directly to the seizure of Michael Cohen's files and the court hearing today to address issues relating to attorney-client privilege.

As a point of interest, this Playboy model was represented by Keith Davidson, the former lawyer to Stormy Daniels and Linda MacDougal, and according to Broidy's statement, Michael Cohen reached out to Broidy after being contacted by Davidson. What a small little circle of money boys we have there!

Brooke Baldwin pointed out that this is information the FBI was able to get when they raided Cohen's home and office, and now there are rumors of audio recordings. But perhaps more shocking than that is what happened at the courthouse during arguments about attorney-client privilege and whether the seizure was proper

"It wasn't just Cohen's attorney present," Baldwin reported. "It was the president's attorneys intervening in the courtroom. They were making arguments that it's the president who is the only person who can waive privilege in this case, not the Michael Cohen attorney, therefore the government shouldn't have access to the seized information.

Moreno agreed.

"I mean, you know, it's the attorney/client privilege," he explained. "Who's the client? President Trump."

↓ Story continues below ↓

"If anyone has the right to assert the privilege, that's the party that is going to assert that right," he added.

So basically we now have Trump's attorneys announcing to the world that Trump is the client in the Michael Cohen matters and so privilege should attach, which also suggests that if there are crimes in those documents and alleged recordings, they may point back to Donald J. Trump himself.

As Baldwin concluded, "I keep going back and whenever we talk about this I think about Trey Gowdy saying if you're innocent, act like it."

Oh, Brooke. Donald J. Trump wouldn't know the meaning of the word innocence. He's a thug and little more.