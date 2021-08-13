Politics
Republican Strategist Arrested For Sex-Trafficking

Anton Lazzaro was charged with 10 felony counts of underage sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.
By Ed Scarce
Republican Strategist Arrested For Sex-Trafficking
Anton Lazzaro and some guy. Image from: Anton Lazzaro

A Republican arrested for sex-trafficking and it's wasn't Rep. Matt Gaetz? Go figure. Anton Lazzaro was charged with 10 felony counts of underage sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. He made frequent appearances on Fox News, Fox Radio, Newsmax, and Russia Today.

Source: Business Insider

A Republican strategist was arrested Thursday on several counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

The Daily Beast first reported the news, and FBI confirmed Lazzaro's arrest in Minneapolis on Thursday morning. A ten-count indictment against him was unsealed in federal court in the afternoon.

According to the indictment, Lazzaro has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of obstruction of justice.

Lazzaro and a representative for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apparently, Lazzaro hung out with all manner of perverts and social deviants.

And the mugshot.

