Republican Strategist Arrested For Sex-Trafficking

A Republican arrested for sex-trafficking and it's wasn't Rep. Matt Gaetz? Go figure. Anton Lazzaro was charged with 10 felony counts of underage sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. He made frequent appearances on Fox News, Fox Radio, Newsmax, and Russia Today.
Source: Business Insider
A Republican strategist was arrested Thursday on several counts of sex trafficking, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.
The Daily Beast first reported the news, and FBI confirmed Lazzaro's arrest in Minneapolis on Thursday morning. A ten-count indictment against him was unsealed in federal court in the afternoon.
According to the indictment, Lazzaro has been charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors, five counts of sex trafficking of minors, one count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of obstruction of justice.
Lazzaro and a representative for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Apparently, Lazzaro hung out with all manner of perverts and social deviants.
Anton Lazzaro, a GOP consultant and campaign manager, was just charged with 5 counts of child trafficking. Further evidence that Republican politicians are pedophiles. pic.twitter.com/7kBNJLu8e0
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 12, 2021
Tucker Carlson pictured with Anton Lazzaro — who was just arrested for sex-trafficking minors this morning.
Notably, Matt Gaetz recently mentioned Tucker Carlson when defending his own sex-trafficking & rape scandal. (After which Gaetz was essentially blacklisted from Fox News.) pic.twitter.com/n1Keu6ez75
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 12, 2021
And the mugshot.
A federal grand jury in Minnesota has indicted GOP political operative Anton J. Lazzaro on child sex trafficking charges. He's being held in the Sherburne Co. Jail ahead of a detention hearing Monday. More from me and @Stowydad https://t.co/TCig09H716 pic.twitter.com/cVjvmMRy3N
— Matt Sepic (@msepic) August 12, 2021