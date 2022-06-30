GOP Media In Disarray! Newsmax Attacks Fox As 'Fake News'

Newsmax host Greg Kelly is livid that Fox News' Bret Baier gave some honest feedback after listening to Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony on Tuesday.

Kelly claimed Roger Ailes would "never have allowed this to happen."

Then he focused on Baier, "You would expect a bit more from Fox News, wouldn't you?"

I was actually surprised we got that much from Fox News.

"They didn't deliver and so consistently they don't these days," he said.

Kelly attacked Baier for admitting Hutchinson's testimony was "compelling."

Poor Gregg, all he can do is use teenage rank-outs to smear anyone who refutes Trump. Kelly called her under-oath testimony "laugh out loud funny."

As for Baier describing it in Watergate terms, Kelly said it was just office politics he was talking about.

Kelly went on and on bashing Fox News...

"Pot calling the kettle black" is too soft an idiom for this bozo.

Both networks are right-wing recruitment centers and propaganda platforms for the GOP.

And now they're busy fighting over the shrinking number of Republican zombie viewers. So sad.