Dem Blowout In MN Special Elections Amid ICE Terror In Minneapolis

Meg Luger-Nikolai, a labor attorney who represented a statewide teachers union, scored the stunning win as the DFL candidate, as did Shelly Buck who ran unopposed in House District 47A.
By Ed ScarceJanuary 29, 2026

Meg Luger-Nikolai, a labor attorney who represented a statewide teachers union, scored the stunning win as the DFL candidate, as did Shelly Buck who ran unopposed in House District 47A.

Source: Newsweek

Democrats have won two special elections for the Minnesota House of Representatives as the state reels from President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Meg Luger-Nikolai, an attorney, won House District 64A on Tuesday with more than 95 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press. Her Republican opponent Dan Walsh secured around 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Shelley Buck, a former president of the Prairie Island Indian Community's Tribal Council, won an election for House District 47A with 97.6 percent of the vote. Buck ran uncontested in her election.

The elections come amid backlash to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents this year.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon