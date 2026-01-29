Dem Blowout In MN Special Elections Amid ICE Terror In Minneapolis

Meg Luger-Nikolai, a labor attorney who represented a statewide teachers union, scored the stunning win as the DFL candidate, as did Shelly Buck who ran unopposed in House District 47A.

Source: Newsweek

Democrats have won two special elections for the Minnesota House of Representatives as the state reels from President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Meg Luger-Nikolai, an attorney, won House District 64A on Tuesday with more than 95 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press. Her Republican opponent Dan Walsh secured around 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Shelley Buck, a former president of the Prairie Island Indian Community's Tribal Council, won an election for House District 47A with 97.6 percent of the vote. Buck ran uncontested in her election.

The elections come amid backlash to the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis by federal agents this year.