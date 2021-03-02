Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

FBI Director: No Evidence Of 'Antifa' Or 'Fake Trump' Supporters At MAGA Riot

It was actual Trump supporters at the January 6 insurrection. Period.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

The FBI's Christopher Wray testified to the Senate earlier today that there is no evidence that Antifa or fake Trump supporters were part of the insurrection against the U.S. government on January 6th.

Senator Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the Committee, went to great lengths in his opening remarks to try and paint "Antifa" in the same light as those Trump supporters who tried to overthrow a free and fair election by rioting, leaving the US Capitol sacked and many injured and dead.

When asked by Senator Pat Leahy if Antifa had any role in the traitorous attack on the Capitol, Wray said, "We have not to date seen evidence of anarchist violent extremist or people subscribing to Antifa in connection with the Sixth."

Chairman Dick Durbin asked about the participation of White supremacists and other extremists that attacked the Capitol.

The FBI Director replied, "Certainly as I said, militia violent extremism, some instances of racially motivated violent extremism specifically advocating for the superiority of the white race" was part of the Capitol insurrection.

Durbin asked, "Do you have any evidence that the Capitol attack that was organized by "fake Trump" protesters?"

"We have not seen evidence of that at this stage certainly," Wray replied.

Here's more:

Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and their many guests have claimed QAnon is a lie and that the attack on the Capitol was not actually an insurrection. What?

5 days ago by John Amato
Views:

6 days ago by John Amato
Views:

OAN, Newsmax, and Fox News have claimed that "fake Trump protesters" were the orchestrators of the insurrection. These lies were repeated by Senator Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, who added that law enforcement and the media are lying about white supremacists.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team