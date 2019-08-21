Trump's Anti-Semitism Unleashed: Calls 75% Of U.S. Jews 'Disloyal' And Uninformed

The Very Stable Genius has spoken.

Outraged at the suggestion we might cut back on aid to Israel because they refused entry to two of our duly elected representatives based on their advocacy for the Palestinians' plight, Genius couldn't believe the words were even uttered. Unthinkable! he practically roared, like Tevye hearing Tzeitel wanted to choose her own husband instead of having the matchmaker do it.

Our great protector, this one is. Great lover and advocate for the Jews, our Stable Genius. Nary an unflattering or stereotyping slur about us has ever crossed his pinched-a$$hole-shaped lips. Why, his own very daughter, the one he would date if he could, has married one of us — CONVERTED, EVEN! — so how, how can he be *gasp* anti-Semitic?

TRUMP: I can't even believe we're having this conversation. Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this, even three years ago, of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people who hate Israel and hate Jewish people, I can't believe we're even having this conversation! Where has the Democratic party gone? Where have they gone that they're defending these two people over the state of Israel? And I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or a great disloyalty, alright?

Disloyal to whom, exactly? To Israel? He wants us to be as loyal to Israel as we are to the U.S.? This dude doesn't even understand how anti-Semitic tropes WORK. That's what gets us Jews into trouble, dipsh*t. That's why people get MAD at us, when we care about Israel as much as or more than the country we're living in.

Or did he mean disloyalty to HIM? Well, dude's rubbing elbows with nazis and white supremacists, and crapping all over antifa, keeping Hitler's essays in his nightstand and all. He's not exactly drawing us into the circle of safety.

And there is the small matter of why peeps were so mad at Reps Omar and Tlaib in the first place: because they used phrasing that some felt questioned our loyalty. Implied dual loyalty. That was supposed to be awful, right? Anti-Semitic for sure, they cried! But when Hair Fürer calls us uninformed and disloyal, that's not anti-Semitic?

↓ Story continues below ↓

Jewish Twitter had thoughts.

How dare you speak for me & other Jewish people @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/JMWMwcZkcW — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) August 20, 2019

There are many reasons so many American Jews vote Democratic. But a big one is a deep suspicion of anti-intellectualism and right-wing "populism", both of which historically tend to target Jews. The latest iteration in the GOP began with Sarah Palin and accelerated with Trump. https://t.co/EXnX5lgJpz — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) August 20, 2019

The President of the United States just called 80% of American Jews traitors. Think about that. — Jason Stanley (@jasonintrator) August 20, 2019

“Disloyalty” references an anti-Semitic trope that Jewish people have dual loyalty to Israel and therefore are the other. Trump made these remarks almost two years to the day that he said there were “very fine people” among the white nationalists in Charlottesville. https://t.co/eQkn6qtqJG — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) August 20, 2019

The Jewish people don’t need to prove their loyalty to you, @realDonaldTrump—or to anyone else. https://t.co/BjgyPo72hH — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 20, 2019

Disgusting. The President of the United States just said that over 75% of American Jews are either disloyal or unintelligent. https://t.co/l6qTtZOaIB — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) August 20, 2019

Trump’s outrageous accusation that most American Jews show “a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty” is the most anti-Semitic thing he’s ever said. He owes an apology to the more than 6 million Jews in America—over 75% of whom voted Democrat in 2016. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 21, 2019

When Trump questions my “loyalty” to Israel he’s saying I should, as an American Jew, have dual loyalties—which is exactly the slur used by Tlaib & Omar.Recall that Trump also told a Jewish Republican group that we are all motivated by money. Any Jews backing him are total dopes. https://t.co/EB6PkfHuZE — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) August 21, 2019

Nothing makes me feel safer than an anti-Semitic, authoritarian President telling American Jews that they are disloyal if they don’t vote for him. — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) August 20, 2019

And now, the hashtag "Disloyal To Trump" is trending.

As an American patriot, I am proudly #DisloyalToTrump pic.twitter.com/Nd24ePrNsQ — Nancy Levine 🌊 (@nancylevine) August 21, 2019

I’m an Israeli Jew and I am proudly fucking #DisloyalToTrump #disloyaljew — Brooke 🐝 (@DodgersJM) August 21, 2019

#DisloyalToTrump is an exquisite hashtag. Well done, Jewish cousins from other mothers.



Sincerely, The Muslims who are also tired of his hateful nonsense. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 21, 2019

As for his stupid-ass utterances, five years or even three years ago, it's unthinkable that the person who was president of our country would have interfered in foreign affairs to the degree Trump did by instructing his pal Bibi not to let two U.S. Representatives INTO the state of Israel.

Second of all, for people in the cheap seats, Reps Omar and Tlaib do not hate Israel and Jewish people. And the negative feelings they DO have for Israel is rooted in empathy for oppressed Palestinians, whereas Trump's love for Israel is rooted in Islamophobia, and perpetuated by the confirmation of the worst stereotypes by the few Jews who can stomach being around him.

Finally, he wants to know where the Democratic party is? The Democratic party is exactly where it belongs. Voting against populism and otherism that live in Republican DNA. And voting against authoritarians like Trump, who demands loyalty and fealty to him and only him. We know where that has gotten us before.

Unlike Trump, we read books.