Trump's Anti-Semitism Unleashed: Calls 75% Of U.S. Jews 'Disloyal' And Uninformed

The Very Stable Genius has spoken.
Outraged at the suggestion we might cut back on aid to Israel because they refused entry to two of our duly elected representatives based on their advocacy for the Palestinians' plight, Genius couldn't believe the words were even uttered. Unthinkable! he practically roared, like Tevye hearing Tzeitel wanted to choose her own husband instead of having the matchmaker do it.
Our great protector, this one is. Great lover and advocate for the Jews, our Stable Genius. Nary an unflattering or stereotyping slur about us has ever crossed his pinched-a$$hole-shaped lips. Why, his own very daughter, the one he would date if he could, has married one of us — CONVERTED, EVEN! — so how, how can he be *gasp* anti-Semitic?
Disloyal to whom, exactly? To Israel? He wants us to be as loyal to Israel as we are to the U.S.? This dude doesn't even understand how anti-Semitic tropes WORK. That's what gets us Jews into trouble, dipsh*t. That's why people get MAD at us, when we care about Israel as much as or more than the country we're living in.
Or did he mean disloyalty to HIM? Well, dude's rubbing elbows with nazis and white supremacists, and crapping all over antifa, keeping Hitler's essays in his nightstand and all. He's not exactly drawing us into the circle of safety.
And there is the small matter of why peeps were so mad at Reps Omar and Tlaib in the first place: because they used phrasing that some felt questioned our loyalty. Implied dual loyalty. That was supposed to be awful, right? Anti-Semitic for sure, they cried! But when Hair Fürer calls us uninformed and disloyal, that's not anti-Semitic?
Jewish Twitter had thoughts.
And now, the hashtag "Disloyal To Trump" is trending.
As for his stupid-ass utterances, five years or even three years ago, it's unthinkable that the person who was president of our country would have interfered in foreign affairs to the degree Trump did by instructing his pal Bibi not to let two U.S. Representatives INTO the state of Israel.
Second of all, for people in the cheap seats, Reps Omar and Tlaib do not hate Israel and Jewish people. And the negative feelings they DO have for Israel is rooted in empathy for oppressed Palestinians, whereas Trump's love for Israel is rooted in Islamophobia, and perpetuated by the confirmation of the worst stereotypes by the few Jews who can stomach being around him.
Finally, he wants to know where the Democratic party is? The Democratic party is exactly where it belongs. Voting against populism and otherism that live in Republican DNA. And voting against authoritarians like Trump, who demands loyalty and fealty to him and only him. We know where that has gotten us before.
Unlike Trump, we read books.