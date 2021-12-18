Trump Hits All The AntiSemitic High Notes

Let's end Shabbat this week with some good old anti-Semitism, shall we?

On Friday, we were treated to audio recording of the loser fascist-wanna-be ex-president, Donald Trump, in an interview with Israeli journalist, Barak Ravid. In said interview, the Orange Twatwaffle trafficked in the grossest and laziest stereotypes about Jewish people that, frankly, we've come to expect from him and his ilk on the Republican right wing.

"There's people in this country that are Jewish and no longer love Israel," Trump declared. Is that right? How many? Where are his numbers? Did he have statistics or studies to cite? Hahahaha. Of course not.

For anyone interested in all, a Pew Research Center poll conducted in 2020 showed that 58% of American Jews felt "very/somewhat attached to Israel," and 60% felt they "had some/a lot in common with Jews in Israel."

Then came this whopper. "I'll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country."

Well, those sky-daddy-loving evangelicals sure do love them some Israel, but not because they give one, or even ten sh*ts about Jewish people. It's because of eNd tImEs, or some crap like that. Google "dispensationalism." You're welcome.

Then there was this gem.

"It used to be that Israel had absolute power over Congress, and today I think it's the exact opposite. And I think Obama and Biden did that," Trump insisted.

Ahhhh. Israel had "absolute power" over Congress. First of all, no. No, it didn't. Israel has never even had "absolute power" over Israel. And now he thinks it's "the exact opposite?" What does that MEAN? Does he think Congress now has absolute power over Israel? (It doesn't.) Or that Israel has ZERO power over Congress? (Which, it should, by the way.)

See, having absolute power over one another is not how allyship works. America and Israel are allies. We don't exert "absolute power" over one another. But Trump, of course, only understands things in terms of absolutes, and only traffics in things like power, so there ya go.

I haven't forgotten the second part of his statement, wherein he blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for whatever breakdown occurred in Israel and Congress' dom/sub relationship.

"And yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people. Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I've said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel."

Was Trump trying to ingratiate himself to potential readers of this Israeli journalist's work? Was he trying to manipulate Israelis to exert pressure on their American cousins to return him to power to show how much they love Israel? Did he imagine Aunt Yetta in Jerusalem was gonna call her nephew in Cleveland and say, "Schmuley, if you really loved me, you'd get Donald Trump back into the White House! If you think I'm sending you any more spices from the shuk, you've got another thing coming, mister! MAGA!"

Clearly he's just talking out of his pasty, leaky *ss, and I'm communicating with dark humor as it helps me cope, but this sh*t is dangerous. Especially what comes next.

"I mean, you look at the New York Times, the New York Times hates Israel, hates them. And they're Jewish people that run the New York Times, I mean, the Sulzberger family."

Soooooo...in the span of forty-three seconds, he vomited up the following:

the "Jews control the Media" conspiracy,

the "Jews control Congress and Washington, DC" conspiracy,

the lie that evangelical Christians loving Israel is the same thing as them having respect for Judaism and Jewish people,

the tactic of pitting Christians against Jews in a competition for who loves Israel MORE (what's anti-Semitism without daddy issues thrown in?),

placing the blame for (imagined) loss of regard for Israel on our first Black president, Barack Obama (what's anti-Semitism without racism thrown in?), and

the tactic of pitting Jews (American Jews, Jews in the media) against other Jews (old as the Golgatha hill, people.)

It's would be impressive for someone with such a small brain if it wasn't so dangerous and he wasn't doing all he can to be returned to power.