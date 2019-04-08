AOC Blames Jeanine Pirro For Attacks On Ilhan Omar

There's no doubt that Jeanine Pirro's malicious rants against Ilhan Omar have led to death threats against the Congresswoman.

Pirro was suspended from her show by Fox News for her nasty comments on Omar and the hijab she wears as indicating she is "against the constitution."

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar's hijab may mean that she's against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

This segment and others like it gave some really dangerous people license to threaten a congresswoman's life. We won't print the details here.

And this weekend AOC went on offense against this journalistic malpractice.

Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this.



Folks who imply we’re “bad” for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal w/ because of that kind of language.



Talk policy, not personal. https://t.co/udFg3LMdgB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2019

Of course, Donald Trump and Jeanne Pirro speak with the same voice.