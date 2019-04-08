AOC Blames Jeanine Pirro For Attacks On Ilhan Omar

There's no doubt that Jeanine Pirro's malicious rants against Ilhan Omar have led to death threats against the Congresswoman.
Pirro was suspended from her show by Fox News for her nasty comments on Omar and the hijab she wears as indicating she is "against the constitution."
This segment and others like it gave some really dangerous people license to threaten a congresswoman's life. We won't print the details here.
And this weekend AOC went on offense against this journalistic malpractice.
Of course, Donald Trump and Jeanne Pirro speak with the same voice.
