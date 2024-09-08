Donald Gives A Shoutout To His Good Friend Leon Musk

The felon had a brain fart at his rally on Saturday in Mosinee, Wisconsin, where he gave a shoutout to his friend "Leon" Musk. If this were just one error or blunder, it wouldn't be a big deal, but the 78-year-old's slip-ups are becoming more frequent.

"Boeing had a little — I shouldn't say," Donald told the crowd. "There's a beautiful Boeing plane there. But Boeing had a little hard time, as you heard."

"So they're going to save — Leon is going to send up a rocket," the felon added. "He looks forward to it. That's all he thinks about, is things like that."

Xitter users had thoughts.

Trump's gaffe calling Elon Musk “Leon” Musk isn’t just a simple slip-up—it’s a glaring sign of his worsening cognitive decline. These frequent errors aren't minor; they highlight a serious, irreversible issue. His mental decline makes him unfit to serve as president. https://t.co/9UaeehMyOY — Christopher, Esq. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@ChrisAlbertoLaw) September 7, 2024

Calls him “Leon” Musk but nothing to see here folks… just a felon rapist gop presidential candidate with a brain like Swiss cheese. https://t.co/tLCndSt774 — Tech Witch 🥸 🪷 (@nerdgirldv) September 7, 2024

Keep hiding the fact that this man’s brain is pea soup. #LeonMusk https://t.co/HniLpV5ZH9 — Jordan 🇺🇸 🦅 (@TrboRacersRdyGo) September 7, 2024

Leon. That's it. That's his name now. I don't make the rules. https://t.co/jUnmrkkFqN — Shelly 🇺🇸 (@TexHellCat) September 7, 2024

Leon Musk? Grandpa is confused again... but I'm so calling him Leon from this point forward. pic.twitter.com/lLsAmGpbJh — Auntie Smartassy (@AuntSassyAss) September 7, 2024

Donald floated the idea of Leon, the owner of the Bad App—which he destroyed—leading a government efficiency commission within his administration if he wins the 2024 election. Sure, that's just what we need: more narcissistic billionaires in government.