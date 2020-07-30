Brianna Keilar Ripped Apart Trump's 'Deeply Cynical' Election Tweet

CNN's Brianna Keilar spent five entire minutes completely dissembling Trump's weak, transparent attempt to hold on to power with his suggestion to delay the federal election. Forget about the fact that the Constitution doesn't allow this to happen. Keilar went to town on what was truly behind this emotionally and educationally stunted attempt to delay the inevitable: Trump's removal from power and having to face consequences for his catastrophic failures and crimes against the nation.
First, Keilar tackled Trump's false insistence there is rampant voter fraud.
Then, Keilar systematically dismantled the lies being spread that voting by mail is somehow less secure than in-person voting, citing the many measures in place to protect our individual ballots.
Even Trump's CDC recommends alternative methods of voting that "minimize direct contact and reduce crowd size at polling locations." Personally, I think it's hilarious that one of the reasons he's using to justify delaying the election is that he gives a sh*t about the safety of the people voting. Didn't he have the Tulsa Death Rally, and doesn't he refuse to wear a mask? Isn't he still pushing hydrochloroquine as a miracle cure (but go with god, Louie Gohmert...) but I'm veering off-topic a bit. Back to Keilar...
She then took apart Trump's senior administration, who both lie to Congress about the likelihood of foreign adversaries being able to print up fake ballots, and who hypocritically take part in the convenience of mail-in voting themselves. (Hi, Bill Barr, Alex Azar, Mike Pence, Wilbur Ross, and Kayleigh McEnany!)
Finally, she zeroed in on the wretched cynicism at play.
It is deeply cynical and nothing brings that into relief more than a day like this, as Americans are saying good-bye to Congressman John Lewis, whose life was dedicated to fighting efforts to make voting harder.
Keep doing what you're doing, Brianna Keilar. It's called journalism, and we love it.