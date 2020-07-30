Delay The Election? Say Hi To President Nancy Pelosi

Mango Mussolini in a desperate attempt to distract from John Lewis's funeral and the horrific economic numbers that came out this morning, floated the "idea" that the 2020 election could be delayed.

Trump's election delay threat is a purposefully-timed distraction to divert attention from the 32.9% reduction in Q2 GDP, the 1.43 million new unemployment claims and the 150,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus under his watch.



Don't let him get you off your message. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 30, 2020

Not so fast, Stable Genius!

Trump's term ENDS in January 2021. No matter what. If there is no president elected by that time for the term beginning on Inauguration Day 2021, the Speaker of the House takes the office of the presidency.

Which is why "President Nancy Pelosi" was trending on Twitter this morning.

“The 20th Amendment says if we have not chosen a president by a certain date, it goes to succession,” said Rick Hasen (@rickhasen), an election law scholar at UC Irvine. “It’s not like a delay would keep Trump in office longer."https://t.co/R8D8KVlCEx — John McLaughlin (@je_mclaughlin) July 30, 2020

20th Amendment requires POTUS leave office noon January 20th. That can’t be changed. We do welcome President Nancy Pelosi! pic.twitter.com/pqiHhTBvUr — Angela Bonilla Canino (@AngBonCan) July 30, 2020

You CANNOT delay the election

The Constitution is clear: ONLY Congress has that authority. Know what else would happen? You & Pence both unelected lose ur offices, & the presidency passes to the next official in line the Speaker of the House



Three words, President Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/0oHn6DW86g — Vivian Romagosa 🌴☀️ (@GetLostWithVivi) July 30, 2020

_________________

UPDATE: While Mike Pompeo tries to straddle reality and his boss (eww)

Pompeo won't say if Trump can delay the election. pic.twitter.com/8UqdFaG7N2 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 30, 2020

Senator Mike Barrasso, R-WY, won't bite on the delay, even at the prompting of Stewart Varney.

Donald Trump is going to be removed from office. He's just at that "bargaining" stage of grief.