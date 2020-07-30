Delay The Election? Say Hi To President Nancy Pelosi

Mango Mussolini in a desperate attempt to distract from John Lewis's funeral and the horrific economic numbers that came out this morning, floated the "idea" that the 2020 election could be delayed.
Not so fast, Stable Genius!
Trump's term ENDS in January 2021. No matter what. If there is no president elected by that time for the term beginning on Inauguration Day 2021, the Speaker of the House takes the office of the presidency.
Which is why "President Nancy Pelosi" was trending on Twitter this morning.
_________________
UPDATE: While Mike Pompeo tries to straddle reality and his boss (eww)
Senator Mike Barrasso, R-WY, won't bite on the delay, even at the prompting of Stewart Varney.
Donald Trump is going to be removed from office. He's just at that "bargaining" stage of grief.