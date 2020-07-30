2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site, or if you'd like to make a larger donation, we'd welcome it gladly!
Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Delay The Election? Say Hi To President Nancy Pelosi

Why "President Pelosi" was trending on Twitter this morning. LOL.
By Frances Langum
Delay The Election? Say Hi To President Nancy Pelosi
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Mango Mussolini in a desperate attempt to distract from John Lewis's funeral and the horrific economic numbers that came out this morning, floated the "idea" that the 2020 election could be delayed.

Not so fast, Stable Genius!

Trump's term ENDS in January 2021. No matter what. If there is no president elected by that time for the term beginning on Inauguration Day 2021, the Speaker of the House takes the office of the presidency.

Which is why "President Nancy Pelosi" was trending on Twitter this morning.

_________________

UPDATE: While Mike Pompeo tries to straddle reality and his boss (eww)

Senator Mike Barrasso, R-WY, won't bite on the delay, even at the prompting of Stewart Varney.

3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Donald Trump is going to be removed from office. He's just at that "bargaining" stage of grief.

Have you subscribed yet?

Banish those ads for good with a subscription to the site. For $1 for the first month and $4.99 after that, we'll pull all the ads off (except those from 3rd party apps) so you can enjoy the site without all the annoying popups and autoplay ads.

If you've already subscribed, consider a one-time or donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us