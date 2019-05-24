Rudy Giuliani Soils Himself Trying To Smear Nancy Pelosi

Rudy Giuliani along with Trump and their supporters retweeted a doctored video of Nancy Pelosi speaking, which was slowed down to make her seem impaired.

THIS is their brilliant response to being thoroughly throttled Trump in the media by the House Speaker.

Trump's personal attorney then deleted the tweet but did not issue an apology for his callous and unprincipled behavior.

Instead, he tweeted out an unintelligible statement and then came back with more idiocy.

ivesssapology for a video which is allegedly is a caricature of an otherwise halting speech pattern, she should first stop, and apologize for, saying the President needs an “intervention.” Are pic.twitter.com/ZpEO7iRzV8 — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi wants an apology for a caricature exaggerating her already halting speech pattern. First she should withdraw her charge which hurts our entire nation when she says the President needs an “intervention. “People who live in a glass house shouldn’t throw stones.” — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) May 24, 2019

In Trump World, the so-called president is allowed to mock, lie, cheat, and obfuscate the facts when it comes to his political rivals or his personal achievements. There is no bottom to what they will do in an effort to appear majestic. They really believe this phony Nancy Pelosi video, that they promoted to millions of people, represents a "gotcha."

Rudy Giuliani has a habit of promoting phony videos. Just look back to the presidential election of 2016 when he was on the Sunday morning talk circuit doing the same thing to Hillary Clinton.

All media outlets should suspend or ban Giuliani from appearing on their programs.

He has a right to defend his client, but he should not be allowed to do the same things that got Alex Jones kicked off every social media platform.

Targeting a political rival with vile doctored video smears should not be rewarded, ever.