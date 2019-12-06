Twitter Provides Highlights Of Nancy Pelosi's CNN Town Hall

In case you missed it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi followed up her announcement that the House would indeed be drawing up articles of impeachment against Donald Trump, with a town hall on CNN.

Thanks CNN for tweeting highlights of the show -- that way Donald Trump will for sure see it trending. Ahem.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she’d have no regrets if exit polls showed in 2020 that pursuing impeachment helped reelect President Trump: “This isn’t about politics at all. This is about patriotism... honoring our oath of office.” #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/o0WqBlGMWa pic.twitter.com/8yq8a67rS8 — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019

"I was raised a Catholic," says @SpeakerPelosi, weighing in on a reporter's question asking if she hates President Trump. "The word 'hate' is a terrible word... and so for him to say that was really disgusting to me." #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/gcEIEsPwWB pic.twitter.com/TiSwxtQ8uj — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019

SERIOUS SHADE HERE:

"Was that a reporter? Was that what reporters do?”



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi casts shade on a member of the media whose question about hating Pres. Trump elicited a strong response from her this morning. #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/o0WqBlGMWa pic.twitter.com/pgaEJMHAtJ — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019

ALSO HERE:

Nancy Pelosi says she doesn't "have time to keep track of Rudy Giuliani."



The House Speaker says the President's personal attorney's efforts in Ukraine is "playing right to Putin's success." #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/evEUjZoA26 pic.twitter.com/MKFyiTqatj — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019

“The President is a master at projecting. When he calls somebody else nervous, he’s the nervous one. When he suspects that somebody's not praying, he’s probably not praying,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, responding to Trump’s tweets attacking her. #PelosiTownHall pic.twitter.com/XdnvN5rj1D — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019

John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney should testify in the impeachment inquiry "because they have been asked to testify by Congress," says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. "It isn't a deal. It's about a system of checks and balances." #PelosiTownHall https://t.co/zmSyaeDWjI pic.twitter.com/ItgA3PwuAA — CNN (@CNN) December 6, 2019