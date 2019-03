Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the resolution to condemn anti-Semitism is not about Rep. Ilhan Omar: "I thought the resolution should be in large the issue to anti-Semitism, anti-Islamophobia ... anti-white supremacist. And it should not mention her name" https://t.co/7OKsBIzvtj pic.twitter.com/gVK9DWFpNe

— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 7, 2019