Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi's Weekly News Conference

The House Speaker takes questions from reporters.
By Frances Langum

The Speaker of the House holds her weekly press conference.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.