Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Weekly Press Conference

The Speaker of the House holds her weekly press conference
By Frances Langum

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.