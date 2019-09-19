Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Press Conference

Including a statement on H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act, to cut prescription drug prices for Americans nationwide.
By Frances Langum

House Democrats on lowering prescription drug prices at a Thursday morning press conference.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.