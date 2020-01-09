Pelosi Press Conference: 'Dismissal Equals Cover-Up'

Nancy Pelosi shows she's not interested in PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT, but is actually doing her job.

Nancy Pelosi on holding the articles of impeachment: "I'll send them over when I'm ready." pic.twitter.com/P78SZauwYE — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2020

Asked whether she thinks the admin misled the American people about an imminent attack, Pelosi: "I do not believe in terms of what is in the public domain that they have made the country safer by what they did. And that is what our responsibility is." pic.twitter.com/eWdEDF2RIY — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2020

After series of earthquakes that have devastated Puerto Rico, Nancy Pelosi calls on the White House to "stop its unlawful holding of funds" from the island. https://t.co/sLfQWbDkEX pic.twitter.com/UZd8R4x40F — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2020

For once, we're with Jennifer Rubin: