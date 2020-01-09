Pelosi Press Conference: 'Dismissal Equals Cover-Up'

Nancy Pelosi shows she's not interested in PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT, but is actually doing her job.
Nancy Pelosi on holding the articles of impeachment: "I'll send them over when I'm ready." pic.twitter.com/P78SZauwYE
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2020
Asked whether she thinks the admin misled the American people about an imminent attack, Pelosi: "I do not believe in terms of what is in the public domain that they have made the country safer by what they did. And that is what our responsibility is." pic.twitter.com/eWdEDF2RIY
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 9, 2020
After series of earthquakes that have devastated Puerto Rico, Nancy Pelosi calls on the White House to "stop its unlawful holding of funds" from the island. https://t.co/sLfQWbDkEX pic.twitter.com/UZd8R4x40F
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 9, 2020
For once, we're with Jennifer Rubin:
is it totally nerdy to look forward to Thursday morning because of @SpeakerPelosi 's press conference? I always feel better about America and democracy. Then I hear something from the WH and poof! .. the moment is lost
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 9, 2020
Speaker Pelosi asked if she’s attending the #49ers game. pic.twitter.com/FLCLjgppr0
— Dennis O'Donnell (@DennisKPIX) January 9, 2020