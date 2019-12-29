Stalker-in-Chief Trump Can't Deal With Nancy Pelosi Ignoring Him

Donald Trump just can't get over his crush on Nancy Pelosi. He is so caught up in his feelings, that he is unable to play it cool. He tried for a while, but over the last week or two, he has crossed from unrequited love to straight up stalker.

Will Nancy Pelosi need to get a restraining order?

Donald Trump has tweeted 23 times about Nancy Pelosi in the last week. Not retweets. These are tweets where he directly tweets about her on his own. That is positively psychotic. And the majority are over the last 72 hours. And how many times has she responded to him? Zero. And that is driving him positively nuts.

She is living in his head, rent free.

Here are some of his tweets, starting on Christmas:

Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States? Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with “no pressure.” She said it must be “bipartisan... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast - she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

California leads the nation, by far, in both the number of homeless people, and the percentage increase in the homeless population - two terrible stats. Crazy Nancy should focus on that in her very down district, and helping her incompetent governor with the big homeless problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

So interesting to see Nancy Pelosi demanding fairness from @senatemajldr McConnell when she presided over the most unfair hearing in the history of the United States Congress! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

Come on Crazy Nancy, do it! https://t.co/skuSBDdwW1

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Nancy, this just doesn’t seem right! https://t.co/0fmQj79DLX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

And this morning he woke up and saw that Nancy is still ignoring him, so he is quote tweeting himself and sending it to her again. My god, if this was a guy who had a crush on you, you would consider changing your number or getting a restraining order:

And like a typical stalker, when ignored, he lashes out.

Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her decaying city and less time on the Impeachment Hoax! https://t.co/enoZZFxxmg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

Donald Trump, Stalker in Chief.